Letter: Keeping Bills here is not as urgent as The News thinks

The News’ May 3 editorial keeps mentioning smaller markets, and they have no “bragging rights.” However, the editorial also did not mention their current economies. Are they all horrible because they have no NFL team?

I recently read that Grand Rapids, Mich., was one of the best places to live. The editorial is making a lot of assumptions. It did not mention how many markets under the top 50 do not have an NFL team. It also did not mention cities in population from 50 to 100 that do not have an NFL team. They are not all crumbling.

Plenty of these markets are doing just fine. To assume that Buffalo would fall apart if the Bills were not here is ridiculous. We have many other reasons to want to live here.

The Bills are just as bad for the economy as they are good. Most retail businesses must shut down on Sundays because of no traffic to their stores. And what about when the Bills tank a season? Does that give us “bragging rights?” I would think it makes us a laughingstock like four consecutive Super Bowl losses in a row. Buffalo has the record on that, and it’s not a good one.

There is no doubt the Bills are something special in Buffalo, but the city would not collapse without them. We would just root for another NFL team.

As far as the stadium, if the powers that be were so sure the taxpayers wanted to pay so much of the cost, why didn’t they have a referendum on it? A vote? Why not give taxpayers a dividend off the team’s profits, since we are footing the bill, or may that upset the Pegulas, and they will look for another city.

The Bills in Buffalo is not a bad thing. The new stadium is not a bad thing. The reality is, it’s not perfect, and it’s not very fair.

Buddy Shula

President/Owner

Radio One/Media One Buffalo, LLC