Letter: Keep wearing your mask out of respect for others
The mandates are lifted and life is returning to a new normal. My husband and I are fully vaccinated and are as safe as we can be. However, there are times we still mask. Why? I do it for others. My husband being one of them. I do it in memory of my late brother in-law, John, he died after a double lung transplant, had he lived, he would have been on immune-suppressing drugs the rest of his life.

I do it out of respect for my cousin who received a liver transplant and will always be on immune-suppressing drugs. I do it for all the shoppers in the stores whom I don’t know and may be fighting their own health issues. And perhaps the saddest reason, I do not trust mankind.

The anti-vaxxers and those who believe in “alternative medicine” pose the greatest risk to those with compromised immune systems. I have no idea who is standing next to me. Is he at high risk? Have they been vaccinated? Can they be vaccinated? What I do know, is that it is not about me. If wearing a mask for 20 to 30 minutes while in a store or restaurant helps keep a vulnerable person from this deadly disease, I am happy to put one on. The signs clearly say “If you have been fully vaccinated, no mask is required.” Yet I know of more than one unvaccinated acquaintance who has been without a mask. Don’t assume a maskless person is vaccinated.

Mary Rera

Lancaster

