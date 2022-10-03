Letter: Keep watch on the promise to improve nursing homes

During the pandemic, New Yorkers saw unbelievable stories about nursing homes which brought to light public policy and the impact of executive orders on the already fragile system of taking care of our elderly. As baby boomers age, it’s important we all pay attention to how New York State is governing these important facilities.

Our duly elected state legislators enacted sweeping and far-reaching legislation to try to right the wrongs on staffing and services for residences. This legislation was long overdue, they took one step in the right direction, but the proof will be in the details and watchful eyes that the promises are kept.

The third leg of legislation is the regulatory process and the role it plays in the implementation of legislation. You can see the process in the amended regulations put out by the New York State Health Department, which The Buffalo News covered in both a front-page article and an editorial.

New York is a big and diverse state. Nursing homes located in New York City have different issues than those in Buffalo or rural areas. New York State needs to recognize those differences and hopefully some of the regulation amendments and reports required will focus on those differences. Data gathered may help shine a light on those differences and can help address the system of services for the diverse regions of the state.

The New York State Health Department responded to this new legislation, which is their responsibility, through the regulatory process, requiring a variety of reports to determine labor shortages and other issues stating the amendments would give “The Department greater discretion in assessing penalties.”

The amended regulation also provides possible funding for those who are out of compliance and must expend more money to comply with the standards. The regulation says, “any nursing home the Department finds, will be required to expend additional funds to comply with the Section shall be eligible to receive from the Department additional funds, subject to availability from the New York State Division of the Budget to hire additional nursing staff.”

This is where families and interested parties must keep a watchful eye to ensure that there is adequate funding in place in the New York State budget.

Marina Woolcock

Buffalo