A key tool of autocratic dictators throughout history, and currently displayed in the false propaganda machines of Russia, China, North Korea and similar regimes, is the relentless barrage of contrived reality that is presented as news. And in the counterfeit reality that Donald Trump and his ardent supporters subscribe to, the notion of factual truth is a sliding scale in which what actually happens from day to day is whatever they wish it to be.

I offer a math formula to serve as an illustration of the collective mindset of MAGA election deniers: Candidate X leaves Chicago at 10 a.m., traveling west to Denver at a speed of 50 mph. Later the same day, Donald Trump leaves Chicago headed for Denver at 7 p.m. at a speed of 25 mph. Which candidate will reach Denver first? Answer: Trump, of course, with plenty of time to spare, in a "landslide!"

While an American citizen's right to deliberately spread false information is protected by the U.S. Constitution, this doesn't mean that great harm can't result from misrepresentations of the truth and can even lead to violence and bloodshed. Trump began to sow deliberate misinformation well in advance of the 2020 presidential election, then flatly refused to accept the result of the election that he lost and continues to reject the will of our country's voters.

Trump only called off the dogs in his failed coup attempt on Jan. 6, 2021, when it became obvious that it had no chance of succeeding. Did he care one iota about the police officers that died or were wounded on that horrible, infamous day? This narcissistic bully only cares about himself.

It's so ironic that Trump's campaign slogan is "Save America." In order to save America, we must cast our votes to ensure that this gangster and wanna-be dictator never occupies the oval office again.

Michael Scully

Williamsville