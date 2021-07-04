Letter: Keep the waterfront open for water activities

This is in response to the gentleman from Tonawanda who voiced his opinion that appeared in the June 25 Buffalo News. Now, here’s my beef. I say stop cramming everything possible down by the waterfront. If you want a carousel, Ferris wheel or any other form of ride go to Darien Lake. If you want an amphitheater, go to Darien Lake. I go down to the waterfront to enjoy, you guessed it, the water and the peacefulness of being around it not dealing with crowds and screaming “brats.”