Letter: Keep the Skyway for the waterfront
Letter: Keep the Skyway for the waterfront

Another viewpoint to consider is that of what removing the Skyway would do to all the development and events surrounding the areas around the Skyway.

How long could any of these hard fought for developments hold out during massive destruction and removal?

Winter cuts into progress. Unpredictable weather adds to timelines.

Who should go out of business to accomplish the removal? Those who have struggled to create a presence on the waterfront?

Keep it in place. Clean up the areas underneath and add them to the blossoming waterfront agenda.

Judith Lawler Balzer

Amherst

