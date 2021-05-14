 Skip to main content
Letter: Keep social distancing part of post-pandemic life
Recently, Froma Harrop wrote about some things that will be missed when we finally give up mask wearing. While I certainly understand the devastation of Covid-19 and do not want to make light of its consequences, I would like to add that I will miss social distancing. I am not anti-social, but, I do appreciate not having someone directly behind in the supermarket and people respecting each other’s personal space when passing on the street or in stores. It feels like a touch of civility has been added to our lives. It would be wonderful if we could maintain this pleasant custom and make it a permanent part of our lives.

Richard Piechowicz

Williamsville

