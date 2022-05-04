Letter: Keep primary on June 28; sign up to work election

This long time election inspector shows up as scheduled to find you in the poll book and hand you your ballot. I really hope the courts keep our primary on June 28. Switching Congress and State Senate primaries to August 23 as proposed would be confusing and expensive. What I believe is also important is getting people to show up and work. Especially since the onset of the pandemic it is difficult to get enough people to show up and work on election days. Changing primary day or even worse two primary days would increase difficulties staffing elections.