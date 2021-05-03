Letter: Keep our environment clean by not littering

In honor of Earth Day, after the grandkids came home from school we went to the river to pick up litter. There was quite a bit, and we filled up 2 1/2 garbage cans before we stopped. I’m asking all adults especially grandparents and parents to act as good civic and community role models for our children and not litter. We have global warming, Covid-19, equal justice, and other major societal issues. Littering is not the most important issue. But by not littering it’s one step that we all easily can do.