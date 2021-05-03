 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Keep our environment clean by not littering
0 comments

Letter: Keep our environment clean by not littering

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

In honor of Earth Day, after the grandkids came home from school we went to the river to pick up litter. There was quite a bit, and we filled up 2 1/2 garbage cans before we stopped. I’m asking all adults especially grandparents and parents to act as good civic and community role models for our children and not litter. We have global warming, Covid-19, equal justice, and other major societal issues. Littering is not the most important issue. But by not littering it’s one step that we all easily can do.

Michael Rudzinski

Buffalo

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News