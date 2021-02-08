Letter: Keep our borders safe against unlawful entry

The actions at the U.S. Capitol are nothing less than criminal behavior. Those who committed these crimes need to be brought to justice. One of the charges filed against them was that they made “unlawful entry” because they knowingly entered the Capitol without lawful authority to do so. That action, however, occurs on a daily basis at our nation’s borders.

There, people knowingly enter the United States without lawful authority to do so. Walls are climbed, barriers are broken through and, sadly, Border Patrol agents are often assaulted. The U.S. Capitol is a special place in our country but more importantly are the laws that come from it. Even if Congress was working out of a warehouse, it would in no way diminish their authority or our duty to obey the laws they pass.

Those laws govern the conduct at our international borders, and both citizen and non-citizen are subject to them. There is talk of amnesty from the incoming administration for the estimated millions of undocumented immigrants living in our country, yet the vast majority of them made an “unlawful entry” into our country. Their intentions are not the issue, but their action is. The unlawful entry by protesters at the U.S. Capitol cannot be tolerated, and we must not tolerate continued violation of our nation’s borders and the laws passed by our Congress.

Gary Roussie

Kenmore