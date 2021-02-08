 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Keep our borders safe against unlawful entry
0 comments

Letter: Keep our borders safe against unlawful entry

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

The actions at the U.S. Capitol are nothing less than criminal behavior. Those who committed these crimes need to be brought to justice. One of the charges filed against them was that they made “unlawful entry” because they knowingly entered the Capitol without lawful authority to do so. That action, however, occurs on a daily basis at our nation’s borders.

There, people knowingly enter the United States without lawful authority to do so. Walls are climbed, barriers are broken through and, sadly, Border Patrol agents are often assaulted. The U.S. Capitol is a special place in our country but more importantly are the laws that come from it. Even if Congress was working out of a warehouse, it would in no way diminish their authority or our duty to obey the laws they pass.

Those laws govern the conduct at our international borders, and both citizen and non-citizen are subject to them. There is talk of amnesty from the incoming administration for the estimated millions of undocumented immigrants living in our country, yet the vast majority of them made an “unlawful entry” into our country. Their intentions are not the issue, but their action is. The unlawful entry by protesters at the U.S. Capitol cannot be tolerated, and we must not tolerate continued violation of our nation’s borders and the laws passed by our Congress.

Gary Roussie

Kenmore

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News