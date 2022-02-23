Letter: Keep Delaware Park’s Ring Road safe for runners

Mark Goldman’s Another Voice (Feb. 18) about not allowing cars back on Delaware Park’s Ring Road really hit a nerve with me. I began running around that golf course in 1973 to get in shape to run marathons. There were fewer runners back then, and we wore a path into the grass as we circled the park so many times. We ran on the grass because traffic on the road was too dangerous for us as traffic circled the whole park and was two-way. (Full disclosure – I ran with and became good friends with Mark Goldman back in the day.)

Since those days things have improved around the ring. The path we wore into the grass has been widened and unfortunately made into a cinder path. A full third of the road is now designated for runners, walkers and skaters, while the rest of the now one-way traffic is reserved for cars and bikes.