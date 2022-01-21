Letter: Keep climate change on the front burner

Frustrated? Join the group. While most of us are busy avoiding Covid-19, threatened by the loss of our democracy and the fact that up is now down and white is black and that facts don’t matter anymore; what’s going on in the real world? Now and then there is a little report in the “news” about climate change continuing to happen and greenhouse gases increasing and that is real. But who wants to think about that; isn’t there enough bad news?

I wondered the other day; is it easier to deal with “the facts” of climate change by distracting ourselves with other threats? I don’t know, but is it possible that this flurry of bad news that is continuous, no relentless, that leaves us so depleted when it comes to dealing with reality that we are giving the corporations great cover from any resistance from us? Does this avoidance of dealing with the truth give the petroleum companies greater leeway to destroy more of the environment and increase greenhouse gases therefore increasing their profits and avoiding scrutiny? It does benefit the stock market which we all know in this country is sacred. Are we really so beat down that we aren’t even going to try to save our environment, ourselves or our children? I hope not, but I wonder. It’s certainly on the back burner if it’s on a burner at all.