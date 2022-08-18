Letter: Keep cherishing our critical care workers

It’s amazing how much has changed in two short years. People could not thank teachers, nurses, doctors, police, emergency medical technicians, firefighters and yelled give them more money. Oh my god, my child is horrible give teachers more money so my kid can go back to them please. Medical staff, oh my god, thank you, thank you for helping me pay off their student loans. Same thing with all the others.

Boy, we the people and government really forget quickly, don’t we? Until maybe the next time. When there are not enough nurses or medical staff to help and we are on our own. Come on people, what happened to the outrage over the fact they are all over worked understaffed but still there for you? We fail every time we scream and yell this needs to be done then we cheat the most important. When are we going to wise up?