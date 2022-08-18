 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Keep cherishing our critical care workers

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

It’s amazing how much has changed in two short years. People could not thank teachers, nurses, doctors, police, emergency medical technicians, firefighters and yelled give them more money. Oh my god, my child is horrible give teachers more money so my kid can go back to them please. Medical staff, oh my god, thank you, thank you for helping me pay off their student loans. Same thing with all the others.

Boy, we the people and government really forget quickly, don’t we? Until maybe the next time. When there are not enough nurses or medical staff to help and we are on our own. Come on people, what happened to the outrage over the fact they are all over worked understaffed but still there for you? We fail every time we scream and yell this needs to be done then we cheat the most important. When are we going to wise up?

Valerie Brillhart

Lackawanna

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News