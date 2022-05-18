Letter: Katherine Massey was a wonderful influence on her community

I had the honor of knowing Katherine "Kat" Massey. When I was working for the New York State Department of Transportation Kat came to our office and inquired about a project we were planning along Cherry Street and BFNC Drive. She had been to our office numerous times before to nudge us to address the condition of the railings on top of the wall overlooking Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway, which bordered her neighborhood. Each year, the Cherry Street and BFNC Drive block clubs would organize spring cleaning of the streets picking up trash and planting flowers.

Our railing project was her opportunity. Both she, as representative of the Cherry Street Block Club, and Miss Althea Ware, representing the BFNC Block Club, brought a piece of Kente cloth with them. Kat asked me how this and other representations of community heritage could be incorporated into the design of the railing we were planning. I accepted the gift and we went to work as she periodically would call asking for updates (and maybe to hold our feet to the fire). She would send us cards every Christmas referring to us as her “A Team” and continued this well past the completion of the project.

The result of Kat and Miss Ware’s persistence is the West African symbols pressed into the retaining walls along Cherry Street and BFNC Drive. This is a fitting tribute to a wonderful woman who persevered and successfully maneuvered through State bureaucracy to better her community.

Forever, Kat.

Michael Christner

Buffalo