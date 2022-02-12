Letter: Kansas City’s generosity helps turn a loss into a win

In a world where there is so much division and heartache, my spirit has been rejuvenated by the kindness of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The gesture displayed by the Chiefs and their fans helped to lessen the recent loss of the Bills Versus the Chiefs. The contributions to the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital was a testimonial to great sportsmanship that we can all learn from.

Perhaps we did win the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl of Generosity.

Thank you Kansas City, but look out for next year. Go Bills!

Suzanne Noel

East Amherst