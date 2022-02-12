 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Kansas City’s generosity helps turn a loss into a win
0 comments

Letter: Kansas City’s generosity helps turn a loss into a win

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

In a world where there is so much division and heartache, my spirit has been rejuvenated by the kindness of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The gesture displayed by the Chiefs and their fans helped to lessen the recent loss of the Bills Versus the Chiefs. The contributions to the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital was a testimonial to great sportsmanship that we can all learn from.

Perhaps we did win the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl of Generosity.

Thank you Kansas City, but look out for next year. Go Bills!

Suzanne Noel

East Amherst

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News