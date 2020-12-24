Letter: Kaleida nurses need support from system

In a MASH unit, the helicopters descend bringing many wounded and sick to a set place near the battlefield and medical staff scrambles to help the sick and dying. The staff tries to decide who gets helped first. It’s chaotic, made more difficult and hard to do if there is a lack of adequate supplies and team members.

Like an understaffed MASH unit, at Kaleida, there is not enough staff to safely care for our patients. The administration cut the staff on the nursing floors and emergency room long before the second wave of Covid-19 hit. Nurses must care for over six to eight critically sick needy patients despite an increase in deaths for each extra patient they are given. Assistants must care for 15 to 30 patients. There is a lack of basic supplies. It is impossible to safely and humanely care for all these people.

Meanwhile, the people who made this decision are working from home or occasionally in their offices, not on the floors. So it is with astonishment that they can speak to the media and tell them the nurses are “tired but admissions are manageable.” No, they are not!