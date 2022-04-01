Letter: Justice Thomas should recuse himself from Capitol riot cases

I find it very interesting that Ginni Thomas swears that she and her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, do not discuss either of their work at home. I am sure most people would find it hard to believe given her very active role in strongly advocating the many debunked conspiracies regarding the stealing of the 2020 presidential election. Her buying into the conspiracies may be one thing but her role in actively urging Donald Trump’s staff to do anything they can to “stop the steal” after attending the rally on Jan. 6, 2021, and her numerous texts to Mark Meadows, Trump’s Chief of Staff, that same day, clearly indicates that she was more than a casual observer. As a matter of fact, her efforts in this began only days after the election according to contents of copies of her just released text messages.

To believe that she and her husband do not discuss each other’s work at home, one would have to be either totally immersed in the numerous conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election or be totally naïve to what truly was happening regarding Trump’s illegal efforts to stay in power. Are we expected to believe that dinner at the Thomas residence on the evening of Jan. 6, 2021 went something like this: Clarence Thomas asking his wife how her day went and Ginni Thomas responding by saying “nothing interesting.” All of us would have to be the fools that the Thomases are playing us for to believe that no conversation ever took place between the Thomases regarding Jan. 6, 2021 or for that matter Ginni Thomas’ work as a radical right wing conspiracy theorist. And for that reason, Justice Thomas should do the right thing and recuse himself from any case regarding the events leading up to and including Jan. 6, 2021. To not do so makes a mockery of Thomas as a Supreme Court Justice and denigrates what some believe is the dwindling reputation of the Supreme Court.