Reading the article in the March 12 Buffalo News about the lying, scheming double-life man, David Erhardt, reminded me of myself. My trusted long-time family fiduciary and advisor stole from dozens of middle-class people and wiped out their retirements. We have been revictimized. Many are left with little or no money, heartache and hardship and broken-hearted. The justice system has got to be more fair to those of us that criminals are very victimizing. Six months small sentences for large crimes. Many of us that stood in U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara’s court giving impact statements will never ever recover. We’ve worked our whole lives. We trusted this guy and what he did to us left years of hard work and savings gone. My restitution for his theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars was $98 and change. Where is the fairness in this? The justice system does not work for the victims. The justice system works for the criminal. Changes need to be made to sentences for those people who may not be killers but are just as bad. God help me through the rest of my life. I retired in June 2017; this occurred in June/July/August 2017. There is no joy to retirement. I still have to work part-time. My visions of traveling the world are dreams.