I recently read a series in The Buffalo News. Normally, I would say such a series was interesting, motivating, exciting, insightful, etc. However, my response to this series regarding priests, monsignors and the Bishop of the Diocese of Western New York was depressing and disgusting.

Thanks to The News reporters for their investigative efforts to see that this cover up of a murder case has now, after almost 50 years, been exposed.

Shame on the Catholic leaders who covered up for drunkenness, assault, child molestation and possibly even murder. The cost of this cover up isn’t the millions given as settlements to abuse victims and to lawyers who have filed bankruptcy on behalf of the diocese. The real cost is the harm done to all the children who trusted those pedophiles in black robes and their parents who trusted the bishop to shepherd those priests. He moved them out of Western New York rather than seeing that they went to prison.

It also appears leaders within the Buffalo Police Department gave these molesters a “Get Out of Jail” card simply because Bishop James A. McNulty had great influence with the department.

Justice may not come in this lifetime for these victims; but justice will eventually come. The words of Jesus, “But if anyone causes one of these little ones who believe in me to sin, it would be better for him to have a large millstone hung around his neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea.” (Matthew 18:6)

David Dissette, Chaplain

Alden