Letter: Just a few suggestions on how to keep the Bills

We want to keep the Bills in Buffalo and a new stadium is needed. Those two points are givens. However, an expense of this magnitude has to return more to the taxpayers than simply retaining the Bills.

Here’s how:

• It has to have a roof. A domed arena could host dozens of events 365 days a year regardless of weather. The appeal of these events would reach across a broad spectrum of Western New Yorkers, not just Bills fans. Plus, each one of these events will create jobs and generate tax income. Build a costly open-air stadium, use it approximately 10 days a year for Bills games and little else? We can’t afford that.

• The new stadium should be the home of the Buffalo Bills and the University at Buffalo Bulls. The taxpayers would get double the benefit of a Bills-only facility. Additionally, the new arena would entice top talent to play at UB that would never consider the current program. Yes, we could have big time college football here, and the returns from that would be huge.