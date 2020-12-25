Letter: Just a few items for Santa to deliver on Christmas Day

I don’t know why I haven’t thought about this before but here is my Christmas wish list:
For Stefan Mychajliw the ability to determine the logical from the absurd. The editorial in the Dec. 4 Buffalo News clearly points out that the histrionics he displays on TV are for his own benefit and have no place for a person that holds an elected office … obviously he can’t understand why his own party avoided endorsing him in his bid for the House seat in the 27th Congressional District. News flash … by all accounts Hamburg is ready to take a hard pass on his rumored candidacy for Town Supervisor.
For the Erie County Legislature and the Democratic majority the ability to call the “pork barrel” addition to the Erie County budget exactly what it is … a contribution to their reelection campaigns. The $150,000 that the Democratic majority have granted themselves is nothing short of nauseating. Much like the $120,000 each Councilmember in the City of Buffalo gets on a yearly basis this is a pure waste of taxpayer dollars.
I would ask that any Legislator of Erie County or the City of Buffalo would be required to give a public accounting of where every one of these dollars are spent. Stefan, you and your counterpart in the City of Buffalo need to make sure this happens … I’ll will be waiting for those public distributed reports.
For Paulette Woods the Buffalo School Board member the ability to quietly resign and explore other job opportunities. There is no excuse, apology or public support that can erase her lack of proper decorum and disregard for the trust of the voters who elected her to the School Board. I will never understand the rationale of packing the Buffalo School Board with members, who for the most part, have no idea or training on what their role is supposed to be after they have “won” election.
Lastly for the local weather forecasters. We live in Buffalo, in the northern part of New York State, on two lakes. It is going to be cold, damp, rainy and snowy for the next three to four months (God willing only that) so please don’t think you have to remind us of that fact every five minutes on every local morning show … we all know what it will be like in “our neck of the woods.”
Fred Brace
Buffalo