Letter: Just a few items for Santa to deliver on Christmas Day

I don’t know why I haven’t thought about this before but here is my Christmas wish list:

For Stefan Mychajliw the ability to determine the logical from the absurd. The editorial in the Dec. 4 Buffalo News clearly points out that the histrionics he displays on TV are for his own benefit and have no place for a person that holds an elected office … obviously he can’t understand why his own party avoided endorsing him in his bid for the House seat in the 27th Congressional District. News flash … by all accounts Hamburg is ready to take a hard pass on his rumored candidacy for Town Supervisor.

For the Erie County Legislature and the Democratic majority the ability to call the “pork barrel” addition to the Erie County budget exactly what it is … a contribution to their reelection campaigns. The $150,000 that the Democratic majority have granted themselves is nothing short of nauseating. Much like the $120,000 each Councilmember in the City of Buffalo gets on a yearly basis this is a pure waste of taxpayer dollars.