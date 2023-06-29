I live in one of the region’s second tier suburbs. On Sunday, I attended the Juneteenth Festival at MLK Park for the first time. What a wonderful experience it was. I met so many people, had delightful conversations and have developed some new friendships.

The Buffalo region talks and writes of community togetherness – the Bills Mafia, helping during snowstorms – but we all know there is still a disconnect between the city and the suburbs/rural regions; an invisible barrier that many are afraid to cross in either direction. My Sunday experience was so enjoyable and I can only hope that next year more people who live outside the city will attend and meet many of these wonderful individuals who put together and take part in this celebration.

If we realize that we are all humans with the same issues, desires and dreams, maybe we can break that invisible barrier and as a region truly become what we already say we are – a City of Good Neighbors.

John Fagant

Lancaster