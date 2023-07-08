Coincidentally, I had an identical experience to the June 29 letter writer at the recent Juneteenth festival. My husband and I attended for the first time. We were delighted with the diversity of activities and vendors, and the beauty of MLK Park. But more importantly, we felt welcomed by the largely African-American crowd, and enjoyed meeting and talking with people. A food vendor was having problems with her fryer that delayed our food order; she offered us lemonade on the house while we waited. We bought a book from a young author, who, obviously delighted, asked us to pose with him while his wife snapped a photo. So much fun!