Letter: Judicial conduct in same-sex case of Supreme Court raises concern

Oral arguments are recognized as a critical component in judication of a legal case, including those cases that have been heard recently by the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS). Of widespread interest has been the recent case of a conservative evangelical Christian who wishes to start a custom website business to celebrate weddings but does not want to craft websites for same-sex couples. She is fearful that this may violate laws in her state of Colorado.

In addressing this matter, Justice Alito proffered a theoretical argument as to whether a Black Santa at the mall is obligated to take a picture with a child dressed up in a Ku Klux Klan outfit. In response by other judges to his comments, Judge Alito quipped: “You see a lot of Black children in Ku Klux Klan outfits, right?” A solicitor general participating in the debate responded that KKK outfits are not protected under the laws.

Subsequently, verbal barbs targeting Judge Kagan, who is Jewish, raised the question as to the wisdom of an unmarried Jewish person who asks a Jewish photographer to take a photo for an online dating service geared toward Jewish people seeking extramarital relationships.

This writer fails to comprehend the wisdom or humor of these and other arguments in this case. Further, members of the LGBTQ community are encouraged to review critically the transcript to determine if their views are adequately represented in the debate.

The 154-page transcript of the oral arguments in this same-sex cases, as well as in prior cases, raises the question as to whether legal discourse by SCOTUS has been replaced by misconduct and personal assaults among the nine judges.

I hold the opinion that the honorable Supreme Court Judges John Marshall, Earl Warren and Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. would find little merit in the current bantering among the politically polarized judges of SCOTUS.

SCOTUS, which has a 6-3 conservative judge majority, is expected to announce the decision before June 2023.

John Pauly

Amherst