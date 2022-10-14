Letter: Judge’s recent fantastic feat rouses memories of legends

This lifelong Yankees fan would like to congratulate Aaron Judge on breaking the Yankee and American League season home run record recently, as well as the Major League record for many followers, including this one, due to the performance-enhancing drugs (PEDS) scandal in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Sadly, my youngest brother Tommy, also a lifelong Yankees fan, was not around to see it occur as he passed away from Covid-19 in 2020 at age 59. Interestingly, however, he was born in 1961, the same year that Roger Maris broke Babe Ruth’s record of 60 home runs in one season (1927) with 61 and, ironically, not only was that exactly 61 years ago, but it would be Tommy’s age if he were still around today.
One final irony: In mid-March of this year, before the season began, I happened upon the book titled “Maris & Mantle: Two Yankees, Baseball Immortality, and the Age of Camelot” (authored by Tony Castro) from a local bookstore and decided to purchase and take home to enjoy throughout the 2022 baseball season. It is a fantastic chronicling of the daily journey each player endured and how they managed to stay friends and great teammates in their quest to break “The Babe’s” long-standing record, with Maris actually attaining the record while Mickey Mantle, unfortunately, having to drop out of the race during September due to a pain injection gone awry. Little did I realize that when I purchased this book back in March that Maris’ record of 61 in ‘61 would be surpassed by current Yankees slugger Judge’s ‘62 in ‘22!
Jim Antes
South Cheektowaga