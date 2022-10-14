Letter: Judge’s recent fantastic feat rouses memories of legends

This lifelong Yankees fan would like to congratulate Aaron Judge on breaking the Yankee and American League season home run record recently, as well as the Major League record for many followers, including this one, due to the performance-enhancing drugs (PEDS) scandal in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Sadly, my youngest brother Tommy, also a lifelong Yankees fan, was not around to see it occur as he passed away from Covid-19 in 2020 at age 59. Interestingly, however, he was born in 1961, the same year that Roger Maris broke Babe Ruth’s record of 60 home runs in one season (1927) with 61 and, ironically, not only was that exactly 61 years ago, but it would be Tommy’s age if he were still around today.