Letter: Judge Jackson’s hearing exposes worst in senators

Strict versus loose interpretation of the U.S. Constitution has always been a nonsensical argument. For example, what possibly could the Framers have thought about in vitro fertilization? As hard as we might try to be impartial, everyone brings their own specific, idiosyncratic method to the analysis of an issue.

Supreme Court decisions have always been influenced by politics. The great American myth is that they are apolitical. Acknowledging that the Court is a politically influenced branch of government seeking to equitably balance its role and that of the legislative and executive branches is healthy for our democracy. Such an acknowledgement would hopefully have minimized the dismaying behavior demonstrated by those senators opposing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination.