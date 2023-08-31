I enjoyed reading the Aug. 29 “The rewards of returning to a life full of books” Another Voice column, by Chris Vognar. I am an avid reader and mostly use a Kindle. I’m on my fourth Kindle! I have loved each one, traveled internationally with them, shared chemotherapy with them, slept with them, suffered through long waits with them and, above all, enjoyed glorious literature with them. Books are great as well, but if you read a very lot, books can become expensive, difficult to store and difficult to transport to and from the library, not to mention heavy. The Buffalo & Erie County Public Library and the New York City, that’s right, New York City public library loan Kindle books for free. Once you have a library card and learn the easy system, readers can get books on their Kindles in a flash. Our library system is fabulous and the people that you can call at the library for help are super knowledgeable and super nice. Some of the best things about a Kindle are it can be used in the dark, it’s light and small, so a reader can take it anywhere and it is pretty sturdy.