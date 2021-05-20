Letter: Josh Allen should take a tour of Covid-19 ward to gain view

I agree with the letter written by the doctor about Josh Allen taking the Covid-19 vaccine. As a registered nurse over 30 years and a Covid-19 nurse for the past 14 months, we must protect ourselves, our neighbors. our families, etc. The devastation I saw, lived through, and still have nightmares from, is true. The many patients that died alone, suffered to breathe, begging to live, and holding their hand as they passed is something that would change everyone’s mind, had they seen it.

I seem to remember Allen’s dad did not attend a playoff game due to being hospitalized for Covid-19. Oishei Children’s Hospital, which Bills fans made donations in honor of his late grandmother, vaccinates children to protect them. Why is he so adamant at not receiving it? The Yankees coaches and staff just got Covid-19 diagnosis on May 12, so yes it’s still infecting, and yes, I see the headlines too, “Bills in the SuperBowl, Josh Allen recuperating from Covid-19, cannot play.”