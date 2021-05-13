Letter: Josh Allen-as-team-leader must stand up to the shot

I can see the headline, “Bills Miss Super Bowl Opportunity; Allen out with Covid-19.” Josh Allen should heed the advice of scientists and medical professionals and get the shot. His current ambivalence is not acceptable considering his position with the team and our community. As a leader, he needs to set an example, and think about other people and the possibility of infecting those around him. He and others like him who have not yet been vaccinated might believe they have a right to not be vaccinated, but they do not have a right to infect others. Get the shot, Josh.