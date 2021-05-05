Letter: Josh Allen and the rest need to get vaccinated

Josh Allen, arguably a once in a generation savior of Buffalo sports, is a self-described “big statistics and logic guy.” So when he said in an April 7 interview with Sports Illustrated that he still didn’t know if it was “the right thing to do” (to get vaccinated) I could only shake my head. He further stated that mandating shots “is kind of going against what our Constitution says and the freedom to kind of express yourself one way or the other.”

Apparently he gets his information from the Everything’s-an-Attack-on-my-First-Amendment-Rights crowd, who must have forgotten to tell him shots are not mandatory. Nor, sadly, is good sense.

The sooner Allen and other deep thinkers who idolize him get on board, the sooner Western New Yorkers will be safe, and the sooner we can all get back to normal. It might be just me, but I’m trying to figure out how a tin foil hat is going to work with a football helmet.

John Nelson

Kenmore