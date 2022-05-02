Letter: Jemal, preservation board must do the right thing

I share The News’ frustration with our tendency to make the challenges around development and preservation intractable. Shrill cries to save collapsing, insignificant structures enervate, and Douglas Jemal’s outsized investments in our city should be welcomed. But the history of our built environment is full of pain, and while there are thousands of Queen Annes in Buffalo, there is only one Richardson Complex in the world. Changes to it must be well-considered, which Jemal’s porte-chochère most certainly was not.

There has been an ebb-and-flow of control over American infrastructure, recently in favor of those who would save every existing structure and prevent every new one. It was a great thing that Jane Jacobs organized the West Village in Manhattan to stop Robert Moses’ plan to plow a freeway through that neighborhood. Moses’ disproportionate projects left scars all over the state and thank god another I-295 from New Jersey to Brooklyn wasn’t added to the list. But one of the worst legacies of Moses was the reactionary restructuring of regulations to make even reasonable development difficult to achieve. That is not a healthy balance for a city that is growing and needs housing.

But in the desire to break out of the deadlock that pits preservationists against developers, let’s not forget the very good reasons the preservationist movement exists. In Buffalo alone, consider the Kensington, the Larkin Building, the Lehigh Valley Terminal, the Iroquois Hotel, the Erie County Savings Bank and many others. The Richardson is a treasure and one of the remaining buildings that makes Buffalo a destination for lovers of architecture. No one should be allowed to change it without community input and oversight, no matter how deep their pockets are. That porte-chochère must come down.

Luke Cusack

Buffalo