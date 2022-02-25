Letter: Jemal, officials must make downtown into a safe place

Doug Jemal is a hero for his efforts to bring back the downtown many of us remember so fondly. But before people come back they must feel safe, especially evenings. Therefore Jemal should take steps to organize a coalition of the mayor, the police commissioner, the district attorney and a senior judge representing the judicial quarter, all designed to bring back and maintain law and order as we knew it in downtown years ago.
If we don’t take these steps, and maintain them, all the expensive and well designed buildings may be for naught.
Herb Mosher
Orchard Park