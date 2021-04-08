Letter: Jemal is doing a great job revitalizing Buffalo’s gems

I was hoping for an opportunity to give thanks to developer Douglas Jemal and the pure vision he is bringing to Buffalo as he seems to be revitalizing the city one building at a time. I was moved to write this letter because this morning while driving into work I passed the Statler and was awed and thrilled to see the main entrance lit up with all the theater lights like it once was.
Jemal is doing an amazing job and the fact that he researches the properties and makes sure that the smallest details are addressed says a lot about the kind of man he is. Buffalo is very lucky to have someone like Jemal investing in it!
Karen Higgins
Buffalo