Letter: Jemal has managed to turn around once-lifeless buildings

How fantastic is Buffalo looking, thanks to Douglas Jemal. What a godsend. Jemal has changed our city for the better. The old lifeless buildings that were abandoned are starting to thrive with businesses again. Not only has he created homes for the many apartment renters and companies, but he has also created jobs in an area that was in great need. As an electrician, I have been blessed to be able to work in some of his buildings.
Jemal has literally put food on our tables by keeping us employed. Hundreds of people have been able to provide for their families due to his countless hours dedicated to Buffalo’s revival. I am sure I speak not only for myself but for my fellow tradesmen and tradeswomen. I hope someday everyone has the pleasure of meeting this wonderful man, as I have. When they do they will find a down-to-earth, caring, giving, kind gentleman. He’s the type of person you feel good to be around.
Lynora Sowa
Lake View