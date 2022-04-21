Letter: Jemal deserves praise for supporting police

Kudos to Douglas Jemal for seeing through all the media/social media hype. He’s done many good things for this community, but his support of the Buffalo Police Department officers doing their legal duty tops the list in my book.
Dietrich Buerk
Elma
