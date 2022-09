Everyone in Western New York appreciates all the purchases and improvements that Doug Jemal has brought to our area, but let’s go one better. The Buffalo Bills are one of the top teams in the NFL and the Sabres are on the way up, so wouldn’t it be nice if Jemal could bring an NBA or MLB team to Buffalo? This would be the perfect time to strike while the iron is hot and would go a long way to solidifying Buffalo as a major league city.