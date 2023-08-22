Rick Jeanneret’s greatest moment for me was not a singular game or call. On the occasion that my parents stuck me in a car during a Sabres game, I had the privilege of listening to Rick prior to simulcast - when he was just a radio guy.

As angry as I was that we had to leave the stylings of Ted Darling, who was as smooth as silk delivering play by play, getting in that Oldsmobile to make that trek back home at least had Jeanneret’s chaotic cadence.

Almost every rush, you felt that they might score and your anxiety went through the roof! Only to know later that the puck was high and wide and missed by a mile.

But that was why radio made him a genius. You were on the edge of your seat, or the vinyl back seat of your parents’ smoke-filled car, and every near miss was maddening and, at the same time, part of the game.

Then he transitioned to TV.

All the calls were delicious. As the art unfolded in front of you on TV, Jeanneret captured the moment and then some. I was so happy Pete Weber left town to open the door to simulcast. The brilliance had not been felt by enough people.

We were lucky to live through it and enjoy it. The soundtrack of my hockey life is RJ, as it is many of ours. And it will never be duplicated.

The perfect MC.

The goat.

Top shelf.

Brian Wachowiak

Buffalo