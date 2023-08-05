Michelle Goldberg’s recent column about the well justified reaction to Pramila Jayapal’s false accusation about Israel supposedly being a racist state was filled with falsehoods. For example Israel’s leaders are not racists as she alleged, but they do not share Goldberg’s politics orientation; not a reason to libel them unjustly. Israel’s status as a homeland for the Jewish people is exactly equivalent to the status many Western European democracies afford to particular nationalities. Another falsehood Goldberg promulgated was that the strength of the opposition to Jayapal’s slander of Israel denoted authoritarianism or jingoism; in fact according to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, slandering Israel as a racist state is antisemitic, and as such deserves strong condemnation.

It must be strongly emphasized that Israel is not a racist state. All Israeli citizens regardless of race, religion, or ethnicity have equal rights under Israeli law. More than half of the population of Israeli citizens are descendants of Mizrahi Jews from North Africa, who are definitely not Caucasian of ancestry or appearance, and who have ascended to the highest levels of Israeli society. Israeli Arab Muslims serve with distinction in the IDF, are over represented in Israeli medical fields, have served on the Israeli Supreme Court, and an Israeli Arab heads the largest bank in Israel. Palestinian Arabs are governed, for good or ill, by the Palestinian Authority and Hamas. They are not citizens of Israel by their own choice, and don’t have the same rights in Israel that Israeli citizens have, just as noncitizens of the United States don’t have the same rights here as American citizens. Jayapal’s false accusation about Israel is very dangerous because anti-Israel lies have been shown to be correlated with antisemitic incidents. At present according to the FBI, 60% of American religion based hate crimes are targeted at American Jews, who comprise about 2% of the American population. It’s a serious problem, and when a prominent American government official like Jayapal lies about Israel she puts Americans at risk. Therefore the reactions she got were well merited, and not aimed at suppressing anyone’s speech.