Letter: Janan’s story proves importance of education

I would like to comment on the Nov. 28 article by Sean Kirst about, “Orphan turned teacher learns of his impact.” It was a story about Jerry Janan, one of Baker’s boys’. The story tells of Jerry’s teaching career at Erie 1 BOCES in the Occupational Skills Program and his effect on students. Kirst reports on the effect of Jerry’s teaching on several former students and their careers many years after completion of school.

Before joining the BOCES program Jerry taught several years at Maryvale High School in the Business Department which is where I first met him. I was a shop teacher at Maryvale and we became friends. What is significant from my point of view is that Jerry never mentioned his background as a former Baker’s boy. He was a good teacher and well like by students and staff. This goes back to the 1957 to 1965 period.