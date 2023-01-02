Letter: Jan. 6 acts were clearly treasonous

Lincoln wrote, “It may be affirmed without extravagance that the free institutions we enjoy have developed the powers and improved the condition of our whole people beyond any example in the world. Of this we now have a striking and impressive example.” Our institutions are tested, slow-built structures which, for all their faults, are man’s sole safeguard against a relapse into barbarism, to paraphrase Karl Lewellyn.

On January 6, 2021, the world witnessed a barbaric assault on our legislative and deliberative institutions. The prosecution of all who participated in this behavior is essential for a system based on reason and law.

For those who say, this wasn’t a relapse into barbarism; why the need to bear spray police officers, why the need for zip ties to capture and bind political leaders, why the need for a gallows and why the need to smear feces on the Capitol walls? This was barbaric, criminal and an act of war against our country, its institutions and the People. The brains behind this, Donald Trump, is quite a man; he has the impressionable and ignorant do his fighting and FOX network justify his lies in an echo chamber.

We should not be asking is this seditious conspiracy - it is; we should also be asking is this treason? January 6, 2021 is a profane and striking example of both.

To paraphrase Lincoln, we must rally around our principles and institutions and they will triumph once again in the United States.

Bill Licata

Buffalo