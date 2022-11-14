Letter: James’ zeal to get Trump represents the worst politics

Attorney General Letitia James’ pursuit of Donald Trump for “reported differing values of assets between 2010 and 2021, depending on their impact on his bottom line.” as quoted in the editorial board endorsement of her re-election candidacy at a time when thousands are fleeing the state in response to street violence, rising energy costs and high taxes is evidence of the vindictive nature of this prosecution which has Lady Justice pulling down her eye mask to stare straight at the former president.