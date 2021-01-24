 Skip to main content
Letter: Jacobs will discover how little he is valued
Letter: Jacobs will discover how little he is valued

Chris Jacobs condemns the violence and destruction by the rioters, and he urges all protesters to immediately and peaceably leave the Capitol and grounds. Really!

How nice.

That way, Jacobs and his fellow sycophants can get back to overlooking Donald Trump’s self-centered dishonesty, greed, cruelty and barbarity. It is truly sad, because, as soon as this disreputable, third-rate realtor and draft dodger has no more use for Jacobs and his fellow toadies, he will show them the loyalty he has shown his country.

James Marshall

Orchard Park

