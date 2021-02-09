Letter: Jacobs’ vote disqualifies him from holding office

Chris Jacobs must resign his congressional seat representing New York’s 27th congressional district. On Jan. 6, Jacobs joined the traitorous cabal of Republican members of Congress objecting to the certification of Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over Donald Trump. Jacobs’ foolish Trumpian effort to delegitimize a free and fair election helped ferment the insurrection and rioting that took place in the U.S. Capital Building. Jacobs violated the oath of office he took to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. Our political representatives must serve their constituencies by speaking the truth – not perpetuating lies in the service of a demagogue.