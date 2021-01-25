Letter: Jacobs should resign, considering his actions

How did Congressman Chris Jacobs know constituents wanted him to block electoral votes? He circulated no surveys, but claims to represent our views? He indicated he wouldn’t support denying electoral votes, but then he did. He only listened to Donald Trump’s opinion, who incited the crowd to make an unprecedented assault on the Capitol, an insurrection if there ever was one, fully deserving impeachment.

Jacobs capitulated to Trump and in so doing violated the Constitution he swore to uphold. His seditious behavior disqualifies him from service. He should resign. There were 60 failed lawsuits presented to discount the vote in various states. Many of the judges who ruled were Trump appointees.

The Buffalo News editorial declared Jacobs a “coward,” “chicken-hearted” and a “liar,” summing up his integrity. Congressional Republicans can’t seem to address the issues raised by Trump’s incitement of a mob and the necessary remedy of impeachment, declaring, instead, the need for “healing.” A reasonable wish, but this was not a battle between opposing groups in the Capitol’s hallways; this was armed vigilantes intent on overturning the election through violence.