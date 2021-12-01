Letter: Jacobs should put more focus on his constituents

My representative in Congress, the Honorable Chris Jacobs, continues to show that he is not willing to do what’s right for his district because he fears supporters of the former president. Some examples:

• Jacobs voted against a bill to create a bipartisan committee to investigate the attack on our Capitol Building, one carried out by those same supporters at the urging of the former president.

• He voted against a bipartisan infrastructure bill that will help the farmers in his district get their products to market by improving the supply chain and give families in rural areas access to the internet, something that has become essential to the education of children.

• Finally, worst of all, he stood with other Republicans in condoning the dissemination of a video that showed the assassination of a member of his own state’s delegation and a violent assault on the president. Had an employee of his family’s business shared a similar video he would have lost his job in a heartbeat.

One wonders when Jacobs will finally stand up to the former president and focus on the needs of his constituents, the people who put him in office.

Patrick Henry

Orchard Park