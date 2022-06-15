Letter: Jacobs should not withdraw from the race

I just read of your decision to withdraw from the race for congress this year. I would encourage you to reconsider and not withdraw. There are many Republicans like me who support your position on gun safety. We are not RHINOs. We are Republicans who see that the right thing to do is to pass legislations that really don’t impact the right of the vast majority to own guns. It would help limit the ability for those who want to use them for nefarious reasons.