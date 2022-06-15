Letter: Jacobs should not withdraw from the race

After reading the June 4 newspaper, I offer a letter to Mr. Chris Jacobs.
Mr. Jacobs,
I just read of your decision to withdraw from the race for congress this year. I would encourage you to reconsider and not withdraw. There are many Republicans like me who support your position on gun safety. We are not RHINOs. We are Republicans who see that the right thing to do is to pass legislations that really don’t impact the right of the vast majority to own guns. It would help limit the ability for those who want to use them for nefarious reasons.
You will not be the divisive voice in the primary campaign. The far right, out of touch individuals will be the divisive voice. You may have heard from many who are against you, but believe me when I say, there are many more who are with you. You will win in November and your commonsense voice will continue to be heard.
Respectfully,
Raymond Billica
Retired Grand Island Town Councilman