Letter: Jacobs should have stayed to carry gun law message

Chris Jacobs has shown leadership on an issue which is all too close to Buffalo.

He chose to put himself on the right side of the Sane Sensible Gun Law debate.

If you can’t buy a Budweiser you shouldn’t be able to buy an assault weapon.

He understands the shear lunacy of the misinterpretation of the Second Amendment.

Does any of us who revere the intelligence of our Founding Fathers would advocate the sale of guns to anyone at “Guns R US?”

With rights comes responsibility, with leadership comes pressure. Jacobs could have been the voice of sanity for those of us who have witnessed the continual insanity of the Republican position.

Why quit Chris Jacobs? The majority of Americans want sane sensible gun laws and those who don’t in your party it’s your job the convince them you are right.

His announcement not to seek reelection because others who are on the wrong side of sanity should have given him a platform to show uncompromising leadership.

Paul Shine

Crystal Beach, Ont.