Letter: Jacobs should face backlash when he is up for reelection

The storming of the U.S. Capitol by armed terrorists called for a strong, nonpartisan display of courage from our nation’s officials. Many Republicans so responded – from Sen. Kelly Loeffler, Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who abandoned their opposition to certifying the Electoral College vote, to Vice President Pence and Sen. Mitch McConnell, who defied Trump, calling for certification and denouncing President Trump’s claims the election was stolen from him.

But not Rep. Chris Jacobs. The New York 27th District Congressman acted cowardly by opposing certification, notwithstanding the numerous times election officials and courts, including the conservative U.S. Supreme Court, confirmed Joe Biden’s win. Jacobs opted to cater to Trump’s narcissistic refusal to accept reality and to go along with thoroughly debunked lies and conspiracy theories Trump’s cabal has been shamelessly promoting.

I doubt Rep. Jacobs believes those lies. Instead, in a national crisis calling for courage and integrity, he acted out of fear and political ambition: Fear of a challenge from the far right, and ambition to climb the GOP ladder by siding with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other Trump supporters. His votes make his statement condemning the violent siege of the Capitol ring hollow.