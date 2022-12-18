Letter: Jacobs set the precedent on Alzheimer’s support

As caregivers for loved ones navigating Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, advocates for the Alzheimer’s Association in the 27th District are infinitely grateful to Rep. Chris Jacobs for his advocacy during his tenure.

Jacobs cosponsored vital bills in Congress – the Alzheimer Caregiver Support Act (H.R. 1474) to expand training and support services for families and caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s, and the Equity in Neuroscience and Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials Act (H.R. 3085), to increase underrepresented populations in research and clinical trials.

Jacobs also spent real time with his constituents; he listened to our stories detailing the devastating toll Alzheimer’s disease has on our loved ones and the hardships families suffer, financially and emotionally.

I personally understand Alzheimer’s impact on families because my mom had Alzheimer’s for nine years before passing away in 2020. We had to place her in memory care because it was too overwhelming to care for her at home. She frequently left the house alone; neighbors would find her and bring her home. It was so hard to see a vibrant, active woman become a shell of herself.

We look forward to discussing the 410,000 New Yorkers currently facing Alzheimer’s disease and the effect of that terminal diagnosis on families, partners and the community with Congressman-Elect Nick Langworthy. We hope when he assumes leadership of the 23rd District, he will follow the insightful, progressive precedent of Jacobs and his staff in Alzheimer’s advocacy and action.

Mary Enstice Kruszynski

Alzheimer’s Association WNY Ambassador

Clarence Center