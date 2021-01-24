Letter: Jacobs, Reed must take responsibility for results

As The Buffalo News noted, Chris Jacobs is a coward. He’s a wealthy and entitled manipulator who, like his predecessor Chris Collins, will not let morals or ethics get in the way of self-aggrandizement.

Collins won reelection while under federal indictment. He lied to his constituents about his innocence and they didn’t care. Why expect better from Jacobs?

Jacobs is a cynic who uses the mob’s misplaced rage and resentment for personal gain. He will, no doubt, ignore the fact that the thugs who attacked the Capitol were Republican voters and included elected Republican officials. His new campaign slogan will be “sedition will never thwart ambition.”

Tom Reed deserves no accolades for abandoning a sinking ship. He has enabled the former president for four years. He backed Trump when he ludicrously “fell in love” with Kim Jong Un. Reed didn’t question the former president when he said that Covid-19 was a hoax: that it would disappear as if by magic.

Reed fancies himself a problem solver yet he closed his eyes to the problem in the White House.

A police officer died protecting the lives of these two hypocrites. Before they utter another word, they must take responsibility for the actions of their followers.